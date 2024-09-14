Video: Out On Morning Walk, Elderly Woman’s Chain Snatched By Bike-Borne Men In UP’s Lucknow 

@Pappu_Pagger

Two bike-borne men snatched a 56-year-old woman’s chain when she was out for a walk early on Wednesday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The incident occurred near Sahara State Road in Jankipuram and was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

According to reports, Mohini Mishra, a resident of Jankipuram, was walking towards Sahara State from Paharpur Chauraha on Kursi Road around 5:15 a.m. when two men approached her.

One of the assailants, on foot, suddenly grabbed the chain and locket from her neck before fleeing on a bike with his accomplice, who was waiting nearby. Despite Mishra’s attempts to chase the miscreants while shouting for help, the criminals escaped.

Watch the video here:

After returning home, she informed her family of the incident, and her son immediately lodged a complaint with the Gudamba police station.

As it stands, a case has been registered in the matter and the police are actively searching for the culprits using the CCTV footage.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of residents, particularly in the early morning hours in the Jankipuram area.

UP man held for impersonating as CM's Personal Secy

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), who allegedly duped people by posing as the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary.

Farooq Aman, 26, was arrested from the Kamta tri-section of Lucknow, the official said on Friday.

In a statement, the STF said that Aman duped people by posing as the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary and organised online gambling.

He was arrested late on Thursday.

The accused was found to have been associated with an organised gang that cheats people by promising to help them pass competitive examinations in exchange for money and organising online gambling, the STF said. Aman is a resident of Sahriya village in the Nizamabad area of Azamgarh district.

Two mobile phones, Aadhar card, and several documents were seized from him, it added.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime Commissionerate police station, Lucknow, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.