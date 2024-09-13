UP: Ghaziabad Shop Workers Thrashed As Locals Allege They Mixed Urine In Fruit Juices; VIDEO Surfaces

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, two juice shop workers were thrashed by people on Friday (September 13) for allegedly serving customers fruit juices mixed with urine. The two youth working at the shop who were thrashed have been identified as Amir and Kaif. They run the shop named 'Khushi Juice And Shake'.

A video surfaced on social media platform X which showed the crowd thrashing the two people working at the shop. The people alleged that the shop was serving juices mixed with urine in Ghaziabad's Loni Border area near Indirapuri Police Station.

Reports also claimed that a plastic tin container was found in the shop and that 1 litre urine was found in the container. The people also claimed that the two persons working in the shop accepted that they used to mix urine in the juices and apologised for it.

Police Reached Spot

After learning about the incident, police reached the spot. They arrested the two people after finding the container in which over a litre of urine was stored inside the store.

Police said that the arrested duo have not given satisfactory answers to the questions and that further investigation in the case is underway.