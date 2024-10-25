Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has procured equipment worth USD 31.8 million (about Rs 267 crore) for its India factory as it gears up to start manufacturing of iPhone 16 Pro Series at its Tamil Nadu unit, according to a regulatory filing and industry sources.

Made-In-India iPhones

This is the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro series will be made in a country other than China.

In a filing, Foxconn said, "Subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited announces obtaining of machinery equipment" with a total transaction amount of "USD 31,804,528.45" from "APPLE OPERATIONS LIMITED".

According to sources, the procurement has been done to add capacity in Foxconn's Tamil Nadu unit for manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones.

🚨 Foxconn has procured equipment worth $31.8 million (about Rs 267 crore) for its India factory as it gears up to start manufacturing of iPhone 16 Pro Series at its Tamil Nadu unit (regulatory filing and industry) pic.twitter.com/311fM6HhwI — Tech & Infra Index (@TheTechInfra) October 25, 2024

Apple earlier this month announced that it will begin to roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series soon.

The supply of devices is expected to start late this month or early November.

Apple started selling iPhone 16 series smartphones on September 20 in India. The company for the first time priced the iPhone Pro series at a lower price than the previous version, mainly on account of the import duty cut in the recent budget.

The iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900 apiece. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 about a year ago.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, with the largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in the iPhone series.

However, there is no price change in the assembled in India iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89900 apiece. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

