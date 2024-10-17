RBI Summer Internship: Registration Starts; Check Eligibility, Link To Apply

Representative Image | PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the registration process for its summer internship programme. Aspirants that are currently in a postgraduate course or five-year courses in subjects like management, law, statistics, commerce, economics, banking or finance are eligible to apply for the RBI summer placement. Moreover, those students who are pursuing a three-year full-time professional law bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply. The aspirants can visit opportunities.rbi.org.in/scripts/ApplicationForm.aspx to apply for the summer internship.

RBI Summer Internship 2025: Application Details and Selection Process

Students currently in their second-to-last year of study are eligible to apply for the RBI summer placement. Applicants are required to accurately indicate the state where their college or institute is located on their application. Interested candidates can register at rbi.org.in until December 15. The application process opened on October 15, and the summer internship is scheduled to commence in April 2025.

Stipend and Benefits

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹22,000. However, outstation trainees will need to arrange their own accommodation. Additionally, outstation candidates will be reimbursed for their AC II Tier return fare by rail (or the equivalent amount) for travel between their institution and the internship site.

Selection Process

Each year, a maximum of 125 students will be selected for the program. Shortlisted candidates will participate in interviews at designated RBI offices in January or February, with results announced in February or March.

Candidates may apply for only one Control Office and will be considered for summer placement based on their college or institute’s location. It is important to note that candidates do not need to submit application printouts or any supporting documents at the time of online application. Their eligibility will be determined solely based on the information provided in the application. Any discrepancies or false information may result in the cancellation of their candidature.