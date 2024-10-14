PM Internship Scheme Attracts Over 155,000 Candidates In Just One Day, 193 Companies Join To Address Youth Employment

Representative Photo |

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal has registered 155,109 candidates within a day of its launch, according to government sources. The scheme, announced in this year’s budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to address youth unemployment by connecting young people with companies seeking talent.

As of now, 193 companies have posted internship opportunities on the platform, including major private firms such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries. The initiative has received contributions from sectors such as oil, gas & energy, travel & hospitality, automotives, and banking.

Opposition parties have criticized the government on issues of unemployment. With this initiative, the government hopes to respond to those concerns by creating pathways for young people to gain work experience.

According to a government source, “The scheme builds a bridge between companies looking for talent and youth looking for opportunities.”

Internships are available across 24 sectors and more than 20 fields, including operations management, production, maintenance, and sales. The program has opportunities in 737 districts across 37 states and union territories.

Top companies are offering positions as part of the scheme, which could help address skill gaps and boost employment. The government’s efforts are seen as an attempt to reduce unemployment and create long-term opportunities for youth in India’s growing industries.