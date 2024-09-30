Google Internship 2025: Apply Now For Software Engineering Winter Internship— All Details Inside

Google |

Google is now accepting applications for its Software Engineering Winter Internship 2025, set to start in January. This internship is specifically designed for final-year students pursuing a Bachelor's, Master's, or Dual degree in Computer Science or a related field, graduating in 2025. The program will last between 22 to 24 weeks.

Internship Responsibilities

Selected interns will work on Google’s core products and services, tackling significant technical challenges. Tasks may include enhancing search quality, developing computing platforms and networking technologies, and automating video indexing. Interns will also engage in research and software application development aimed at improving Google's offerings, while collaborating on scalability issues related to managing vast amounts of data.

Application Process

Candidates interested in applying for the Software Engineering Winter Internship in Google’s Bangalore and Hyderabad offices should follow these steps:

Prepare an updated CV or resume and a current unofficial or official transcript in English.

Visit the Google Careers website and click the 'Apply' button to submit your application, preferably in PDF format.

In the 'Resume' section, ensure your CV highlights your proficiency in relevant coding languages.

Under 'Higher education', select 'Now attending' for your degree status and fill in the necessary fields.

Upload your unofficial or official transcript in English.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be enrolled in an Associate, Bachelor's, or Master's degree program focused on software development or a related technical field. Relevant experience in software development and coding proficiency in languages such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, or Python is required.

Preferred Qualifications

Candidates who possess the following qualifications will have a competitive edge:

Experience in web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile app development, distributed systems, machine learning, or security software development.

Knowledge of data structures or algorithms gained through academic or personal projects.

Availability for full-time work for a minimum of six months outside university terms.

Proficiency in English to effectively engage in technical discussions.

For more information on the internship program, applicants are encouraged to refer to the official program details.