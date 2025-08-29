 APPSC FBO & ABO Exam 2025 Admit Cards Out At psc.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Download Process, And Key Instructions
APPSC has released admit cards for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) exams scheduled on September 7, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from psc.ap.gov.in using registration ID and DOB.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
APPSC FBO & ABO Exam 2025 Admit Cards Out At psc.ap.gov.in |

APPSC FBO & ABO Exam 2025 Admit Cards: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the admission cards for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) exams, which will be held on September 7, 2025. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill the more than 650 positions listed in Notification No. 06/2025.

The official APPSC website now allows candidates who successfully applied for these vacancies to download their hall passes.

APPSC FBO & ABO Exam 2025 Admit Cards: Steps to download the admit card

Candidates can download the APPSC FBO admit card online in the following manner:

Step 1: Go to psc.ap.gov.in, the official APPSC website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's "Admit Card" or "Hall Ticket" section.

Step 3: Select "Download Hall Ticket for Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer Exam 2025" from the list of links.

Step 4: Type in your date of birth and registration ID or OTPR ID.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" icon.

Step 6: The screen will display your admit card.

Step 7: Download and print a clear copy for your exam.

APPSC FBO & ABO Exam 2025 Admit Cards: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Roll number / Registration number

Exam date and time

Venue / Exam centre address

Reporting time

Exam-day instructions

APPSC FBO & ABO Exam 2025 Admit Cards: Important instruction

Verify that all of the information on the admit card is accurate.

Bring the admission card and a legitimate photo ID to the testing location, such as an Aadhaar card or voter ID.

To prevent any last-minute problems, arrive at the testing location well in advance of the reporting time.

Comply with the rules set forth by the exam authorities and all instructions listed on the admit card.

For more detailed information candidates are advised to visit the official website.

