Sushma Swaraj Death Anniversary: Remarkable facts about India's Iron Lady

Remembering the youngest ever cabinet minister and known for also being a people's minister in her tenure while handling the berth External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) who immensely contributed to party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 67, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Serving as the external affairs minister in the 2014 Modi government, Sushma Swaraj is credited with the salutation that she was the most accessible external affairs minister the country has seen so far. With a long list of crucial helps extended to people during difficult situations, Sushma Swaraj created a special benchmark to her office as well as personal profile during her tenure.

A four-time member of Lok Sabha and three-time of Rajya Sabha, she did not contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing her bad health.

Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, in Ambala, India.

Swaraj was an Indian politician with an extraordinary personality and unusual capacity of understanding matters in the most effective manner. It was her strong, fearless and fine foreign policy and administrative ability that made her win the common people’s heart and the title of ‘Iron Lady’.

Remarkable facts about Iron Lady of India: