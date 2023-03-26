Who's Bansuri Swaraj? Know everything about Sushma Swaraj's daughter who joins active politics from BJP

Bansuri Swaraj |

Bansuri Swaraj, who is the daughter of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, has taken up an active role in politics by being appointed as the co-convener of the legal cell of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party .

𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼-𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

Swaraj has been appointed as the co-convener of the legal cell by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, in his first appointment in the state unit after taking over as full-time state president. Sachdeva expressed hope that Swaraj's appointment would strengthen the BJP and issued a letter on Friday announcing her immediate appointment. Swaraj expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for her appointment.

"I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, B L Santhosh, Virendra Sachdeva, @BJP4Delh and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell," Swaraj wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗶 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷:

1. Bansuri Swaraj is a Supreme Court lawyer.

2. According to a statement from the Delhi BJP, Swaraj joined the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007 and has 16 years of legal expertise.

3. After receiving a BA (Hons) in English Literature from the University of Warwick, she went on to study law at BPP Law School in London.

4. She was called to the bar as a Barrister at Law from the Inn of Inner Temple in London. Following that, she earned a Masters of Studies from St Catherine's College at the University of Oxford.

5. Swaraj said she has been helping the party in legal matters earlier as well. "It is just that I have been formally given an opportunity to serve the party more actively in the capacity as a legal department co-convener of the Delhi BJP," she told news agency PTI.