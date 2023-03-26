Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri takes political plunge, appointed as co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal cell

Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri takes political plunge, appointed co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal cell |

Bansuri Swaraj, the late Sushma Swaraj's daughter, has been chosen as co-convener of the Delhi BJP's legal cell, clearing the way for her entry into active politics. Swaraj is a lawyer who works for the Supreme Court.

Virendra Sachdeva, the full-time state president of the Delhi BJP, selected Swaraj as co-convener of the legal cell in his first appointment in the state unit.

In a letter sent on Friday, Sachdeva stated that Swaraj's appointment would take effect immediately and expressed optimism that she would boost the BJP.

Swaraj stated that she has previously assisted the party in legal situations.

"It is just that I have been formally given an opportunity to serve the party more actively in the capacity as a legal department co-convener of the Delhi BJP," she told PTI.



Swaraj thanked PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders for the appointment.

"I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, B L Santhosh, Virendra Sachdeva, @BJP4Delh and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell," she said in a tweet.

Swaraj joined the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007

According to a release from the Delhi BJP, Swaraj joined the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007 and has 16 years of legal expertise.

She went on to study law at BPP Law School in London after graduating from the University of Warwick with a BA (Hons) in English Literature. She was called to the bar as a Barrister at Law from the Inn of the Inner Temple in London. She then earned her Masters of Studies from St Catherine's College at the University of Oxford, according to the report.