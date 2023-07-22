Ananth Kumar Birth Anniversary: Remembering Remarkable Journey Of BJP's Stalwart Leader From Karnataka

Ananth Kumar |

July 22 marks the 64th birth anniversary of former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ananth Kumar. The prominent BJP leader, who passed away in 2018, represented South Bangalore (Bengaluru) seat six times. His contribution is considered important in establishing the BJP in Karnataka, and helping the saffron party get a foothold in Sourthern India. Karnataka has been the only sourthern state where BJP has managed to come in power (it lost the recently concluded assembly elections to Congress after being in power for five years). Political observers are of the opinion that the BJP misses a leader of Ananth Kumar's stature in Karnataka as well as in Centre. On the birth anniversary of the leader, here are facts about Ananth Kumar.

Background, early life and education

Ananth Kumar was born in Bangalore (Bengaluru) in Sheshadripuram, Karnataka on July 22, 1959. His father worked with the Indian Railways and family later settled in Hubli, a city in northern part of the state in 1980. His mother was a social worker who was associated with the Bharatiya Jana Sangha (a predecessor of sorts to the Bharatiya Janata Party). After graduating from the Kadasiddeshwar Arts College, he also earned a law degree from JSS Law College in Hubli.

Political career

Having joined the RSS' (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh- BJP's parent body) student wing- the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - Kumar was elected as the state scretary of the ABVP and went on to become its national secretary in the year 1985. He was formally inducted in the BJP in 1987 and appointed as national secretary of the party in 1996.

In 1996, Ananth Kumar was given a ticket from Bengaluru South general election seat and won the elections, getting elected for the 11th Lok Sabha. He won the seat again and was made a part of the ministry during Atal Bihar Vajpayee's second tenure as Prime Minister. He also went on to become a cabinet minister under the NDA government in 1999.

Ananth Kumar was appointed as the BJP Karnataka state unit and under his leadership, the BJP emerged as the largest party in the state elections and won majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2004 (thought the BJP lost the 2004 general elections nationally to Congress lead alliance UPA - United Progressive Alliance).

Ananth Kumar's closeness with PM Modi

Ananth Kumar shared cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both had known each other for a long time, on the account of working for the BJP in different capacities over the years. When the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority with Modi as their prime ministerial face, Ananth Kumar was given the portfolio of Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also handed over the additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs in 2016.

Discharging his duties with all diligence despite getting diagnosed with cancer, the leader fought till his last breath and passed away due to pancreatic cancer on November 12, 2018. His efforts to reduce the prices of coronary stents to help heart patients and to revive fertilizer factories post 2014 highlighted his concern for society and employment in the country.

PM Modi had condoled the death of Ananth Kumar and decribed him as a remarkable leader in his tribute to Kumar. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. He also worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents,” PM Modi had tweeted.

