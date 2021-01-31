Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Rajkumar shot by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Saharasa

Three unidentified assailants shot at two persons, including a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Bihar's Saharsa district on Saturday.

Lipi Singh, SP of Saharsa, confirmed the incident. One of the victims was critically injured in the incident and is battling for his life in a private hospital.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday when Raj Kumar Singh, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, and his aide Ali Hasan, were on their way to adjoining Madhepura district.