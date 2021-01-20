Mumbai police's probe, Rhea's arrest, CBI statement and more: Here's the complete timeline of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, last year. The actor's death has led to a series of developments including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, a probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), his girlfriend Rheas Chakraborty's arrest and more.
While it's a tab bit difficult to keep a track of the investigation, here's a complete list of events that took place from the day the actor passed away:
June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday morning, and a domestic help alerted the police.
"He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.
June 17: A lawyer moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Sushant. In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.
Others named in the complaint were Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh.
June 18: As Sushant's ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement in regards to the death of actor.
June 19: Mumbai Police started to probe all angles, including allegations of professional rivalries and over the next few days questioned Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's sister Meetu and her husband, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khans former manager Reshma Shetty.
It also recorded the statement of Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Mahesh Bhatt and others.
July 28: Sushant's father K.K. Singh filed an FIR in Patna, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.
In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."
"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.
He also mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.
He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical rerports public.
July 29: Four-member Bihar Police team reached Mumbai to investigate the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant's father had apparently not been satisfied with the long-drawn investigation by the Mumbai police which had recorded the statements of 40 people, including some leading producers and actors and friends of Sushant.
July 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered the money laundering on the basis of the Patna Police FIR, after Sushant's father K.K. Singh filed a complaint. The agency questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Mirands, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh among others.
August 6: On the request of Bihar government, the CBI after getting approval from the Central government, re-registered cases against Rhea, her family members and others.
August 19: The Supreme Court transferred the investigation from Patna Police to CBI. The CBI is still investigating the case.
August 26: NCB registered a drugs case under the NDPS Act after the findings of Enforcement Directorate, which was probing the money laundering charges in the Rajput death case. The case was registered against Rhea, her brother Showik, Goa based hotelier Gaurav Arya, talent manager Jaya Saha and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and others.
September 7: Rhea Chakraborty filed an FIR against Rajput's sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, who had signed a 'forged' medical prescription. In the FIR, Chakraborty accused them of abetment to suicide, forgery and prescribing him medicines listed as Psychotropic Substances, prohibited as per Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on March 25, 2020.
September 8: Sushant's girlfriend Rhea was arrested in a drug related case as part of investigation in the actor's death probe.
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea after three days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry. She was charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations.
The agency also arrested her brother Showik, the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant in the case along with 16 other accused. It also arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad former executive Producer of the Dharma Productions in connection with the case.
September 23: In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case.
The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, widened its investigation and asked these`A-list' celebrities to join the probe. Their names came up during the interrogation of some persons who were questioned earlier in the case.
September 26: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Sara and Shraddha were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai, while Deepika Padukone was questioned at a guest house in south Mumbai.
October 7: Bombay High court granted conditional bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
The Court granted bail of Rs one lakh to Rhea, and for Rs 50,000 each to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.
However, Justice Kotwal rejected the bail pleas by Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar.
December 2: Nearly 3 months after arrest, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was granted bail.
December 30: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is still probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said that it is conducting an investigation into the matter in a "thorough and professional manner" and "no aspect has been ruled out" till date.
The CBI made the remarks while responding to a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on July 30, seeking a joint probe by the CBI, the National Investigative Agency (NIA), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Sushant's death case.
The CBI in its letter to Swamy said, "The investigating team along with senior officers visited all places of concern viz. Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar (Gurgaon) and Patna. The investigating team and senior officers had visited the place of the incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The Experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, CBI, New Delhi, considered to be the best in their fields in India, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out the simulation exercise."