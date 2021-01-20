Mumbai police's probe, Rhea's arrest, CBI statement and more: Here's the complete timeline of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, last year. The actor's death has led to a series of developments including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, a probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), his girlfriend Rheas Chakraborty's arrest and more.

While it's a tab bit difficult to keep a track of the investigation, here's a complete list of events that took place from the day the actor passed away:

June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday morning, and a domestic help alerted the police.

"He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.

June 17: A lawyer moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Sushant. In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.