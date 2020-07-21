Sushant Sing Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police summons Rajeev Masand days after his blind items go viral

Renowned film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand, who has been on the receiving end of social media fury for his blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput, has reportedly been summoned by the Mumbai Police. According to police, statements of over 35 people have been recorded in the probe so far.
This comes days after Rajeev Masand was called out by Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Apurva Asrani and others for his 'vicious' blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput. A blind item is published by journalists or media outlets with claims made by sources or insiders without naming the person of interest. In the blind items, Masand had allegedly called the late actor a 'skirt chaser', a 'disrespectful womanizer' and even claimed that the actor was giving his directors a tough time.
Recently, Kangana in her interview with Republic TV called the Mumbai Police's investigation a 'sham' and said, "Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."
Earlier this month, actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Apurva Asrani had collectively called out the film critic.
Asrani tweeted, "Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but at least has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective."
Bajpayee quoted the same and added, “It is hypocrisy to selectively call out journalists who hurt innocent talents with slander. I am very upset to read the blind items by Rajeev Masand in your tweet & I support you in calling him out. But the effort to stop toxic people like KRK is genuine too. Let's stand united.”
Meanwhile, the police recorded statements of 35 others before him, including the actor's family members, people from the film fraternity including filmmaker Aditya Chopra, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others.
