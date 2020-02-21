'Sterilise one person': Indira's 'third son' Kamal Nath's Health Ministry issues Emergency-like order

Affectionately regarded as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 'third son', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government has issued an Emergency-like order to its male health staff to bring at least one man for sterilisation by March-end or face compulsory retirement.

According to an Indian Express report, the MP government said those male multi-purpose health staff members who fail to get at least one man sterilised will either have their salaries withheld or face voluntary retirement. This is reportedly due to the decrease in the number of men opting for sterilisation.

As per the National Family Health Survey-4, only 0.5 per cent men have opted for sterilisation in the state.