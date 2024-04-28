'Ground Level Leaders Feeling Suffocated In The Party': BJP's RP Singh Hits Out At Congress Over Arvinder Singh Lovely's Resignation

New Delhi: After the Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post, BJP leader RP Singh said on Sunday that "ground level leaders" are feeling "suffocated" in the party.

"Things are not going well in the Congress. Ground-level leaders of the party are fed up. It seems that till yesterday they (Congress) used to accuse people of corruption, today they are contesting elections by making a compromise with the same people. How is this possible? It is clearly visible that people are feeling suffocated there, that is why they are resigning," RP Singh told ANI.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi," Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns from the position of Delhi Congress president.



In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

"Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President," he said.

He also highlighted the comments made by the North-East Delhi candidate (Kanhaiya Kumar), for falsely praising the Delhi CM and endorsing the works done by AAP in the Education, Health, Road and Electricity sector.

Lovely, said that since he cannot protect the interests of the Party Workers, he sees no reason to continue in the said post. Congress in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on three seats in Delhi.

AAP has fielded its candidates for four seats. Delhi will vote to elect its all seven Lok Sabha representatives on May 25th in the sixth phase of the General elections.