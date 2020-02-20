Where's the money? Mamata writes to PM Modi, asks for Rs 49,619 crore of Central funds

The letter mentions two other aspects. One of them is the cesses and taxes which Mamata says the Centre relies heavily on, has increased in the last five years from 6.14% in 2014-15 to 18.4% in 2019-20. “Since these do not form a part of the kitty of Central taxes, their devolution to State does not happen. This has become an instrument of reducing the receivables of the State from the Central Government,” says Mamata.

The other aspect is the delay in GST compensation which was due in November 2019 and instead the State received in February 2020. This she says has an impact on the smooth functioning of the State treasury. The letter ends with Mamata urging the Centre to take necessary action.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had spoken about irregularities in fund allocation by the Centre soon after the State budget was presented in the Assembly on the 9th of February by Finance Minister Dr. Amit Mitra. With a little more than a year to go for the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata is looking to consolidate her position as an effective Chief Minister working for the welfare of her people in her bastion, despite the difficulties.