WB CM Mamata Banerjee and Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar engage in 'extremely satisfying' hour-long interaction

The Governor and Banerjee have had a war of words over various issues over law and order in the State and the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR). The Governor has often appeared to support the BJP-led Central government over various issues which have irked the Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo.

However, in the opening speech of the State budget in the Assembly on February 7, the Governor read out the unchanged speech submitted by authorities in the TMC Government which spoke about fear and intolerance. The move was applauded by Ministers of the Mamata cabinet who were present in the Assembly. The Governor went on to say that he looks to work in tandem with the State government and is confident that both sides will work towards the welfare of the State.

Things took a different turn and appeared to be back to square one when the Governor issued a statement on February 10 about how there was a blackout to his address in the Assembly on February 7. He went on to say that this was in sharp contrast to his address on earlier occasions.