'Violence should not be allowed in Kolkata and WB': Governor Dhankar attacks Mamata over 'freely available explosives'

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that he wishes to work in tandem with the State, he attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led government saying explosives are freely available in the State.

“Violence should not be allowed in Kolkata and West Bengal which are famous for their cultural heritage. In this scenario, how can we have explosions? It pains me whenever there is a blast, because someone or the other is affected badly. This proves that this part is a free business area for explosives. How can elections take place in a non-violent manner?” questioned the Governor.

West Bengal has a history of being marred by sporadic violence in elections, be it the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections or Panchayat elections. Major elections have been held in more than 5 phases in recent times amid proper deployment of security forces to curb violence. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, civic body elections to 110 municipalities including Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) are expected in West Bengal around April this year. These elections are also likely to be held in phases.

The upcoming elections will serve as a litmus test for the Assembly elections next year. While Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to hold on to its seat of power, the BJP is hopeful of gaining more seats in the civic body and Assembly elections, after seeing their steep rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.