WB Governor invites all party leaders to take forward Prevention of Lynching and State Commission's SC ST bill

The Governor of West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a meeting of the leaders of the Legislature Parties in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on January 17 at noon at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

The meeting has been called to seek guidance and inputs from these leaders for a way forward regarding the pendency of two Bills, viz., The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019.

These Bills are pending consideration with the Hon’ble Governor on account of there being no inputs available from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as also the State Government in spite of repeated serious efforts.

While the inputs of this meeting will not be made available to the public, the total factually untenable information is being put in the public domain both at the level of the Assembly as also the State Government.

Governor Dhankar has sent an invite to the eight leaders of the Legislature parties including Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee, Shri Abdul Mannan, Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition, Indian National Congress and Dr Sujan Chakraborty, MLA, Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In his communication to these eight leaders, the Governor has given relevant details as regards to the stalemate that has been occasioned for consideration of the Bills at his end.