Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, Scindia factions in Congress look divided

BHOPAL: State Congress seems to be divided after Kamal Nath’s curt reply to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s statement when the latter said that he would take to the streets in support of guest scholars. In reply to Scindia’s statement, Nath said, “Let him do that.”

However, Minister for General Administration Department Govind Singh, gave a piece of advice to Scindia that taking to the streets is the job of opposition. The chief minister must have given a thought to the statement before making it public.

Since Scindia is a senior leader of the party, if he has any complaint, he should discuss it sitting at home, Singh said.

On the other hand, minister for women and child development Imarti Devi said if Scindia takes to the streets, the Congress workers across the country would follow. Earlier, Imarti Devi had said that she would always be on Scindia’s side.