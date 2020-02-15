Madhya Pradesh: Politics heats up over Alot municipal chairman’s views on CAA, NRC

Alot: Politics over CAA and NRC heated up in Alot town of Ratlam district after a letter signed by BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana, which was doing the rounds of social media, announced that Alot municipal council chairman Ashok Khinchi had been removed from the party.

BJP workers and Khinchi supporters opened up a front against each other on social networking platform.

Notably, Khinchi had recently raised his voice against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and action against Khinchi could be an outcome of his going against the party’s stand. As soon as the letter went viral on the social media many praised BJP’s move, while some predicted that Khinchi would join Congress party. Notably Khinchi joined BJP just before assembly elections in 2018.