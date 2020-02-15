Madhya Pradesh: Politics heats up over Alot municipal chairman’s views on CAA, NRC

Alot: Politics over CAA and NRC heated up in Alot town of Ratlam district after a letter signed by BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana, which was doing the rounds of social media, announced that Alot municipal council chairman Ashok Khinchi had been removed from the party.
BJP workers and Khinchi supporters opened up a front against each other on social networking platform.
Notably, Khinchi had recently raised his voice against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and action against Khinchi could be an outcome of his going against the party’s stand. As soon as the letter went viral on the social media many praised BJP’s move, while some predicted that Khinchi would join Congress party. Notably Khinchi joined BJP just before assembly elections in 2018.
When contacted, Anjana said that they already informed party senior leaders about Khinchi’s stand and statement. So far, the party has not taken any action against him.
About the letter circulating on the social networking platform, Anjana said that it is possible that some worker might have circulated the letter. He added that party will take action against Khinchi after discussing the issue.
On the other hand, Khinchi made it clear that his statement on CAA and NRC is his personnel opinion.
He said that so far he has not received any letter from the party leadership and if the party seeks any explanation from him, he is ready. He rubbished any possibility of his joining the Congress.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)