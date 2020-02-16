Jyotiraditya Scindia says will take to streets, CM Kamal Nath says do it

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath gave a curt reply to former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s statement that he would take to streets on the issue of guest scholars. Nath’s reply was: So let it be so. Nath made the above statement to media after attending the Congress’s coordination committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Scindia ripped into his own government during his two-day visit to the state.

About the issue of guest scholars, Scindia said that it was in the Congress's Vachan Patra (manifesto) that, their services would be regularized. He said he would take to streets with swords and shields if the party reneges on its promises made in the manifesto.

It is clear from Nath's statement the internal squabbling in the party may spill out on the streets any day. Scindia has already expressed his resentment against the government several times. He said the party had promised to waive farmers’ loan up to Rs2 lakh, but the farmers with loan up to Rs 50,000 got relief.

If the party reneges on its promises made before the assembly elections, he will launch an agitation for people, Scindia said.

Supporters of Scindia have demanded he should be made MPCC president. Nevertheless, as both Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh did not agree for it, the appointment of MPCC head is hanging in the balance.

RS seats in the state will soon be vacant. Other than vying for the post of MPCC president, Scindia is in the race for RS membership. Scindia is angry, because he is not getting enough attention from the government. Nath, however, said there was no gap between the government and the organisation.