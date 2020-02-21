Bhopal: Union Budget not only discouraging for economy but also for states, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Union Budget is not only discouraging for the economy but also bad for the states, stated the Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.

He lashed on the BJP member of parliament for ignoring the state interest and supporting the NDA government budget curtailing the state share with their silent approval.

He stated that the Speech of Finance Minister keeps extending & GDP keeps shrinking. He asked the people that he is stating seriously about the budget that the immature decisions of the Government had put the whole nation into serious economic problems.

The budget provisions for the state MP are curtailed according to the desired amount. In many of the programme and schemes the adverse effect will be seen in coming future, like the Swacch Bharat Mission Urban, Housing for All, special package for suppress community, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Higher Education Programme, MGNAREGA, PM Awas Yojna rural and others.

He claimed that in last 50 years the share of the state in the central taxes are curtailed, but the BJP Member of Parliament are not raising any question on the Government for their biased attitude.