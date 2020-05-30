Stay home kids: Amid lockdown phaseout, preschools to remain shut?

As of now, schools and colleges and other educational institutions will continue to remain shut. They may be re-opened as part of the second phase of the phased removal of restrictions, but this is not likely to happen in the near future.

As the MHA order put it: "Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs."

The Centre said that the state and Union Territory governments "may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders". Based on this feedback, a decision would be taken in July 2020.