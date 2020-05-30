Stay home kids: Amid lockdown phaseout, preschools to remain shut?

On Saturday, the Centre announced that there would now be a phased removal of lockdown restrictions across India, even as a fifth phase of lockdown was announced for all containment zones.
As per the new guidelines, while several public spaces such as swimming pools, theatres and gyms will continue to remain shut, hotels and other hospitality services can re-open from June 8.
As of now, schools and colleges and other educational institutions will continue to remain shut. They may be re-opened as part of the second phase of the phased removal of restrictions, but this is not likely to happen in the near future.
As the MHA order put it: "Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs."
The Centre said that the state and Union Territory governments "may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders". Based on this feedback, a decision would be taken in July 2020.
Taking both of these into account it can be said that pre-schools will remain shut for some time yet.
Even if schools reopen in July, an earlier report by The Print quoted a senior official from the Human Resource Development Ministry to say that this would be with limited attendance for older students, that is from Class 8 to Class 12. Reportedly, younger children would not be called in until the schools fully re-opened.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)