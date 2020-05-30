Coronavirus in India: Lockdown extended to June 30; hotels, shopping malls permitted to open from June 8

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020," MHA said in a release.

Phase I: Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Govt to issue guidelines in this regard

Phase II: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs

Phase III: Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

(This is a developing story)