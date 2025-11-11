Delhi Car Blast: Sister Of Victim E-Rickshaw Driver, Whose Head Decapitated In Explosion, Breaks Down At Hospital - VIDEO

In a heartbreaking scene at the mortuary wing in Maulana Azad Medical College, the sister of Jhumman, the man killed in Monday’s car blast near the Red Fort metro station, broke down upon seeing her brother’s decapitated body. The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening, left the area in shock and panic.

Jhumman’s uncle, Idris, who had been frantically searching for him since the blast, confirmed the identity of the body on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, he said, “We identified him from his clothes. His head was cut off in the explosion.” Idris revealed that Jhumman, an e-rickshaw driver, was the sole breadwinner of his family. “His wife is handicapped, and they have three children,” he said, fighting back tears.

Earlier in the day, Idris had shared details of his desperate search. “He is my nephew… he drives an e-rickshaw. A GPS device was installed in his vehicle, and it showed the location near Gate No. 1. I sent this to his sister. When we reached there, a constable told us to check at the hospital. Nothing could be confirmed there either. Since then, no one has given us any information,” he told reporters.

The family’s grief deepened after confirming that the body found was indeed Jhumman’s. Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the explosion.