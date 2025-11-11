 Delhi Car Blast: Sister Of Victim E-Rickshaw Driver, Whose Head Decapitated In Explosion, Breaks Down At Hospital - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Car Blast: Sister Of Victim E-Rickshaw Driver, Whose Head Decapitated In Explosion, Breaks Down At Hospital - VIDEO

Delhi Car Blast: Sister Of Victim E-Rickshaw Driver, Whose Head Decapitated In Explosion, Breaks Down At Hospital - VIDEO

Jhumman’s uncle, Idris, who had been frantically searching for him since the blast, confirmed the identity of the body on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, he said, “We identified him from his clothes. His head was cut off in the explosion.”

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

In a heartbreaking scene at the mortuary wing in Maulana Azad Medical College, the sister of Jhumman, the man killed in Monday’s car blast near the Red Fort metro station, broke down upon seeing her brother’s decapitated body. The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening, left the area in shock and panic.

Jhumman’s uncle, Idris, who had been frantically searching for him since the blast, confirmed the identity of the body on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, he said, “We identified him from his clothes. His head was cut off in the explosion.” Idris revealed that Jhumman, an e-rickshaw driver, was the sole breadwinner of his family. “His wife is handicapped, and they have three children,” he said, fighting back tears.

Earlier in the day, Idris had shared details of his desperate search. “He is my nephew… he drives an e-rickshaw. A GPS device was installed in his vehicle, and it showed the location near Gate No. 1. I sent this to his sister. When we reached there, a constable told us to check at the hospital. Nothing could be confirmed there either. Since then, no one has given us any information,” he told reporters.

Read Also
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review, Orders...
article-image

The family’s grief deepened after confirming that the body found was indeed Jhumman’s. Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO
Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO
SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here
SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here
Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Deadly Leopard Attack During Rescue Operation In Kolhapur | WATCH
Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Deadly Leopard Attack During Rescue Operation In Kolhapur | WATCH
Abhishek Bajaj Hits Back At Ageism Claims Over His Bond With 21-Year-Old Ashnoor Kaur: 'Faaltu Baatein Hain Yeh' — EXCLUSIVE
Abhishek Bajaj Hits Back At Ageism Claims Over His Bond With 21-Year-Old Ashnoor Kaur: 'Faaltu Baatein Hain Yeh' — EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Abolishing Hanging As Mode Of Execution On January 21

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Abolishing Hanging As Mode Of Execution On January 21

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM...

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM...

Delhi Blast: President Droupadi Murmu Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Enquires About Red Fort...

Delhi Blast: President Droupadi Murmu Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Enquires About Red Fort...

Woman Sanitation Worker Hits Biker With Broom After He Flashes At Her In Chennai - VIDEO

Woman Sanitation Worker Hits Biker With Broom After He Flashes At Her In Chennai - VIDEO