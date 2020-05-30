'Delhi Govt is four steps ahead of coronavirus': Arvind Kejriwal assures 'there is no need to panic'

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday assured the citizens that his government was four steps ahead of the novel coronavirus.

Kejriwal said, "Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared." "It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus," he added.

Kejriwal said that out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, only 2,100 are in hospitals, while the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes.

"Out of the total patients, only 2,100 are in hospitals the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week," he added. He said that the government is also taking over hotels.

Referring to allegedly fake videos being circulated on social media, Kejriwal said, "We have to leave politics behind. The country going through a bad time." He added, "Posting fake videos on social media breaks the morale of our health workers. I appeal to everyone do not believe in every video. I assure, if the video is a then we will take action."