Unlock 1.0: All you need to know about the 'night curfew'

India has been under a state of lockdown since March 25. The country continues to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, and on Saturday, even as the number of cases crossed the Centre has announced a fifth phase of lockdown.

This however is primarily for containment zones within the country, where only essential services will be permitted till the end of June. For the rest of the country, as the MHA order states, there will be "phased re-opening" of areas outside containment zones.

In case you were wondering, a containment zone is a small area that has recorded novel coronavirus cases within a red or orange zone. It can even be as small as a single floor of a high-rise building.