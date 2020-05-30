Hair woes over? Will Unlock 1.0 allow spas, salons and barber shops to stay open?

According to the latest update from the Home Ministry, there will now be a phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones. It the MHA order also states that from June 8 several public spaces, including shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be re-opening.

Will hair salons, spas and barber shops to stay open?

According to the MHA guidelines, yes.

Unless the outlet in question is falls under a containment zone, hair salons, spas and barber shops will be open and ready for business.

However, it must be mentioned that states have been given the autonomy to decide whether additional restrictions will apply to any part of their state, and this might have an impact on salons and spas in your area being open.