Hair woes over? Will Unlock 1.0 allow spas, salons and barber shops to stay open?

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown has greatly affected the lives of people. The lockdown which went into place over two months ago has since been extended several times, with the recent phases bringing about some relaxation of the restrictions. On May 30, the Centre announced a fifth phase of lockdown that will extend till June 30. This is however applicable only for containment zones across the country.
In case you were wondering, a containment zone is a small area that has recorded novel coronavirus cases within a red or orange zone. It can even be as small as a single floor of a high-rise building.
According to the latest update from the Home Ministry, there will now be a phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones. It the MHA order also states that from June 8 several public spaces, including shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be re-opening.
Will hair salons, spas and barber shops to stay open?
According to the MHA guidelines, yes.
Unless the outlet in question is falls under a containment zone, hair salons, spas and barber shops will be open and ready for business.
However, it must be mentioned that states have been given the autonomy to decide whether additional restrictions will apply to any part of their state, and this might have an impact on salons and spas in your area being open.
