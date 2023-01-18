Assembly Elections 2023: Tripura polls to be held on Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls on Feb 27; Results on March 2

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar | ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming elections to the legislative assemblies in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura in 2023.

Date of poll in Tripura on February 16 and Meghalaya and Nagaland will go under polls on February 27. Counting for all three polls to be held on March 2.

The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.

All three states have 60 constituency seats that political parties will be in fray for.

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.

ECI teams led by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.

