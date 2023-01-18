e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssembly elections 2023 to be held in Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2

Assembly elections 2023 to be held in Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2

The counting day will be done on March 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Assembly elections 2023 to be held in Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2 | Representative Photo
Follow us on

On Wednesday in the late afternoon, the Election Commission released the dates for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. To elect all 60 members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the 2023 election will take place on February 27 2023.

The counting day will be done on March 2.

Parties win in 2018 elections

Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats in the 2018 Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, followed by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (18 seats), Bharatiya Janata Party (12 seats), National People's Party (2 seats), JD-U (1 seat), and Independent (1 seat).

Following the election, the state government was created by a coalition of the NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party, with Neiphiu Rio serving as chief minister.

Read Also
Assembly Elections 2023:Tripura polls to be held on Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls on Feb 27;...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on February 27, results to be declared on March 2

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on February 27, results to be declared on March 2

Assembly elections 2023 to be held in Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2

Assembly elections 2023 to be held in Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2

Tripura Assembly elections to be held on February 16, results on March 2

Tripura Assembly elections to be held on February 16, results on March 2

Assembly Elections 2023:Tripura polls to be held on Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls on Feb 27;...

Assembly Elections 2023:Tripura polls to be held on Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls on Feb 27;...

Former Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Badal resigns from Congress; will join BJP

Former Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Badal resigns from Congress; will join BJP