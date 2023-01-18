Assembly elections 2023 to be held in Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2 | Representative Photo

On Wednesday in the late afternoon, the Election Commission released the dates for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. To elect all 60 members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the 2023 election will take place on February 27 2023.

The counting day will be done on March 2.

Parties win in 2018 elections

Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats in the 2018 Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, followed by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (18 seats), Bharatiya Janata Party (12 seats), National People's Party (2 seats), JD-U (1 seat), and Independent (1 seat).

Following the election, the state government was created by a coalition of the NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party, with Neiphiu Rio serving as chief minister.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)