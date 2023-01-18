Tripura Assembly elections to be held on February 16, results on March 2

Assembly elections to be held in Tripura on February 16 | Representative Image

The Elections Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for the assembly elections in the state. The election will be held on February 16, with the results announced on March 2.

Congress and CPI come together for Assembly elections

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress party have declared on Friday, January 13, that they will be running together in the next elections in Tripura, signaling a significant political shift. The 'unethical' collaboration, however, did not sit well with some CPIM employees, as 154 CPIM employees reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in the state's Sepahijala district.

138 CPIM workers joined BJP

138 CPIM workers in Bishalgarh reportedly joined the BJP, according to local media reports. It is noteworthy that Bhanulal Saha of the CPIM won the Bishalgarh seat in the 2018 state assembly elections. At a joining ceremony held at booth number 16/41 in Bishalgarh, local BJP leaders welcomed 138 CPIM members from 40 households.

