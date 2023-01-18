e-Paper Get App
Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on February 27, results to be declared on March 2

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly's term concludes on March 15. Regional parties have begun campaigning for the Meghalaya Assembly elections alongside national parties.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
The Election Commssion declared the assembly elections results in Meghalaya to be held on February 27, counting to be held on March 2.

Five Meghalaya MLAs submitted their resignations

Five Meghalaya MLAs have submitted their resignations and are planning to join the United Democratic Party before the Election Commission announces the dates for the assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

Renikton Lyngdoh Tonghar, a cabinet minister and MLA from the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), Shitlang Pale, a member of the Trinamool Congress, suspended Congress members Mayralborn Syiem and PT Sawkmie, and independent MLA Lambor Malngiang are among the MLAs who have tendered their resignations.

As a result, neither the Congress nor the HSPDP officially have any MLAs remaining in the state.

