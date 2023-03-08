e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was trained chef, knew how to preserve meat, Delhi cops told court

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was trained chef, knew how to preserve meat, Delhi cops told court

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces which he had kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping the dismembered parts across the city over several days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was trained chef, knew how to preserve meat, Delhi cops told court | FPJ

The Delhi police told court that Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar was a trained chef and that he knew how to preserve meat, stated reports.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces which he had kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping the dismembered parts across the city over several days.

Read Also
FPJ Special: Provocation, plan and gory details of Shraddha Walkar murder revealed by Aaftab...
article-image

An NDTV report, stated that the accused had undergone training at Taj Hotel and also know how to preserve the flesh. The police also told the court that Poonawala ordered dry ice, incense sticks and chemicals to clean the floor after murdering his girlfriend.

The Delhi Police told the court the entire sequence of the incident, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who is representing the cops, was quoted as saying.

The police told the court that Poonawala began courting another woman within a week of killing Walkar and gifted the same ring to her that he earlier gifted Walkar.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 19-year-old pharmacy student collapses while playing kabaddi in Karnataka, dies of heart...

WATCH: 19-year-old pharmacy student collapses while playing kabaddi in Karnataka, dies of heart...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was trained chef, knew how to preserve meat, Delhi cops...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was trained chef, knew how to preserve meat, Delhi cops...

Priyanka Gandhi's PA misbehaves, threatens to kill Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam; father files case

Priyanka Gandhi's PA misbehaves, threatens to kill Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam; father files case

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: BRS leader K Kavitha summoned by ED after alleged frontman Arun Pillai's...

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: BRS leader K Kavitha summoned by ED after alleged frontman Arun Pillai's...

24-year-old man from Canada beaten to death outside Punjab's Anandpur Sahib; shocking video surfaces

24-year-old man from Canada beaten to death outside Punjab's Anandpur Sahib; shocking video surfaces