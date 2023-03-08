Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was trained chef, knew how to preserve meat, Delhi cops told court | FPJ

The Delhi police told court that Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar was a trained chef and that he knew how to preserve meat, stated reports.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces which he had kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping the dismembered parts across the city over several days.

An NDTV report, stated that the accused had undergone training at Taj Hotel and also know how to preserve the flesh. The police also told the court that Poonawala ordered dry ice, incense sticks and chemicals to clean the floor after murdering his girlfriend.

The Delhi Police told the court the entire sequence of the incident, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who is representing the cops, was quoted as saying.

The police told the court that Poonawala began courting another woman within a week of killing Walkar and gifted the same ring to her that he earlier gifted Walkar.