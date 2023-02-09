FPJ Special: Provocation, plan and gory details of Shraddha Walkar murder revealed by Aaftab Poonawala

File Photo

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their rented Delhi flat on May 18 last year and subsequently cut her body into pieces, gave blood-curdling details on her final moments and the motive during interrogation by the Delhi police.

𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮 𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆: 𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮

Poonawala claimed he decided to kill her, and get rid of her, after a fight over issues arising out of their lack of money and resources to fulfil daily needs. Alleging constant fights and verbal abuses by Walkar, he said he strangled her with both hands and continued to press her neck till she died. This is part of the Delhi police’s recent case charge sheet submitted to a court, which the Free Press Journal accessed.

Poonawala told the police that he and Walkar left their Palghar rented flat on March 28-29, 2022 to proceed on a back-packing trip for over a month. They visited a string of hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, apart from Chandigarh, in the hope that it “will improve” their relations. The couple had been allegedly quarrelling due to his friendships with other girls who he had met on a dating app, the fact that he was “possessive” about her and would even beat her up.

A month later, on May 5, 2022, they had concluded their trip and returned to the Chattarpur Pahari S8south Delhi) flat of a common male friend, who they had befriended during the trip. Over a week later, however, the friend had asked the couple to leave his house as he was fed up with their constant fights, during which they had also “broken up”.

𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶

After staying out for two days at another place, the two had allegedly decided to rent a flat of their own in the same area. On May 16, they shifted to a first floor flat on Futa Road but the fights did not cease.

Poonawala told the police that since both were jobless and had spent most of their savings during the trip, they allegedly fought regularly over mundane issues. At around 6.30pm on the fateful day (May 18), Walkar allegedly asked him to return to their rented Vasai flat to bring back their household articles, according to the charge sheet.

Walkar even booked tickets for his journey to Vasai, Poonawala claimed. But he refused to leave, excusing himself over ill-health, which enraged her, he claimed. She pointed out that all they had at the flat were two bags with no eatables. She allegedly said that they had to survive on food brought from outside, which was not good for their health, and insisted that he must go to Vasai.

𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁: 𝗔𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗮𝗯

Poonawala claimed that he countered her fury by asking her to foot half of their common expenses, which angered her further and she began abusing him. This was the moment, he said, he decided to kill her.

He flung her on the room’s floor, pinned her down to sit across her chest. He then proceeded to strangle her with both his hands and kept her neck pressed till he was sure that she was dead, he told the police. Later, he took her body to the bathroom to hide.

𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗳f 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀

He revealed that he left the flat at around 7.45pm after shutting the main door. He bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clips from a local hardware shop to cut it into pieces. The next day, he bought a new fridge, stored the pieces in the freezer and disposed off the body parts in the forested tracts of Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, one by one.

The police, while carrying out further probe into the missing person’s complaint related to Walkar that was lodged by her father with the Maharashtra police, also seized her silver ring that he had allegedly ‘gifted’ to one of her female friends with whom he had interacted after the murder. The girl later approached the Delhi police to return the valuable.

