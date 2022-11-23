Shraddha's old letter to Vasai Police reveals Aaftab tried to kill her in November 2020, threatened to cut her into pieces

Shraddha's complained to cops in November 2020, Aaftab threated to cut her into pieces, reveals letter; read here |

According to police, Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by Aftab Poonawala, had expressed concern for her death two years prior. Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Walkar by strangling her and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-liter refrigerator at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for nearly three weeks before disposing of them over several days after midnight.

Shraddha feared that Aftab would kill her and cut her body, she wrote in a letter to the police in 2020. The accused began abusing Shraddha during this time, and as a result, she was hospitalised with numerous injuries on her body.

Shraddha's letter to cops |

"He Aftab has been abusing me and beating me. Today (November 23, 2020) he tried to kill me... and blackmails me that he will cut me up in pieces and throw me away."

She further wrote in the letter that, "Aafab's parents were aware that Aaftab tried to kill her by suffocating her."

Delhi police solved the six-month old case

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aaftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab Poonawala within five days.