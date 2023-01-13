e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence

A Delhi court on Tuesday had extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence | ANI
Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence Varsha bungalow in Mumbai on Friday.

Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha's live-in partner, had strangled her to death in May 2022 and chopped up her body in several parts before dumping it in the Mehrauli forest. Aaftab is currently in police custody.

Aaftab's custody extended

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days

Read Also
Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year
article-image

