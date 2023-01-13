Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence | ANI

Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence Varsha bungalow in Mumbai on Friday.

Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha's live-in partner, had strangled her to death in May 2022 and chopped up her body in several parts before dumping it in the Mehrauli forest. Aaftab is currently in police custody.

Aaftab's custody extended

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days

