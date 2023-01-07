Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: At a time when the special investigation team (SIT) is probing into an alleged delay and inaction by the Tulinj police station in registering the case and withdrawal of the letter by Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered at the hands of her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has decided to launch the Punha-Dhairya scheme, to re-address grievances.

Under the scheme, newly appointed police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey has directed senior police inspectors of all the 16 police stations under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police to scan and check the status of all cases, applications and complaints filed by women in the past one year.

Action will be taken in case of harassment or threat

“Yes, we are in the process of checking all such complaints to ensure that none of the complainants were facing any type of ordeal from their tormentors. Immediate action will be taken if we detect any type of harassment or threat.” said one of the senior police inspector’s who has deputed special teams to scan all complaints and personally communicate with the complainants.

Walkar had written a complaint letter in November-2020 to the Tulinj police station but had later withdrawn it. Poonawala had strangled Shraddha Walkar to death at their Chattarpur (Delhi) house in May-2022, chopped her body into small pieces in the bathroom, kept them in a refrigerator and started dumping the parts across Delhi. The gory murder case had grabbed global headlines.