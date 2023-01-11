Shraddha murder case: From reading law books, novels to playing chess; here's how Aaftab Poonawala spends his time in jail

Aaftab Poonawala |

Shraddha Walker's live-in partner & murderer Aaftab Poonawala is currently in Tihar jail. The jail authorities there have brought forward shocking revelations of his activities in jail throughout the day.

According to a report in ZEE News, the jail authorities in Tihar jail said that Aaftab is fond of playing chess. He often plays solo in his cell. However, Aaftab is accompained by two other inmates in his cell. His inmates are seen playing chess with each other while Aaftab is seen paying keen attention to their moves while playing.

Aaftab shows no fear or remorse in behaviour

He is also seen sleeping or doing nothing most of the time throughout the day showing absolutely no signs of fear or any remorse on the heinous crime he is accused for. On the other hand, earlier after his arrest he requested to get him some English novels and literature works to read. The authorities then provided him a copy of American novelist Paul Theroux's travelogue 'The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia'.

Court extended custody by 14 days

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next 14 days. The court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes. Aaftab has also demanded some law books to study.

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

Read Also Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year