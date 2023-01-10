Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's custody by 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab's judicial custody for 14 days | FPJ

Delhi: Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next 14 days.

The court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes. Aaftab has also demanded some law books to study.

Aaftab earlier withdrew his bail application

Aaftab had filed a petition at Delhi's Saket Court, asking for bail in the case. After being questioned by the police, he is now in jail.

"The chargesheet not filed yet but Aaftab's bail application filed. Aaftab denied giving permission to his advocate to file for bail. His advocate should have stood for humanity first and then for a criminal. However,today he withdrew the bail application," said Shraddha's father's advocate.

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.