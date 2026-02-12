Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident (Screengrab) | X/@PTI)News

Kanpur: Four days after the high-profile Lamborghini car crash incident, Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra's son, Shivam Mishra, was arrested on Thursday (February 12). He was allegedly driving the luxury car.

Shivam was reportedly arrested from a hospital. He will now be produced before the court. A video of cops taking him into custody also surfaced online.

On Sunday (February), Shivam allegedly rammed the Rs 10 crore luxury car into vehicles and pedestrians near the Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli at around 3:15 pm. At least six people were reportedly injured in the incident. According to reports, the vehicle went out of control, ramming into several vehicles and pedestrians.

The tobacco trader's son was allegedly drunk when he rammed his car into pedestrians. The car first reportedly hit an autorickshaw and crashed into a bike, throwing the rider almost 10 feet into the air. The bike was also dragged for several metres by the luxury car. The four-wheeler then allegedly hit an electric pole before coming to a halt.

Drama Unfolded On Wednesday:

On Wednesday, the case took a U-turn after a man surrendered before the court claiming that he was driving the luxurious car at the time of the incident. The injured complainant also reportedly announced a compromise, and the defence sought release of the seized supercar.

A drama unfolded after Mohan M, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi, moved an application before the court claiming he was driving the car (DL 11 CF-4018). He alleged that police were harassing him and sought judicial custody if any case had been registered against him.

During the hearing on Wednesday, police informed the court that Mohan was not an accused in the case and that Shivam Mishra remained the wanted suspect. The court then refused to accept the new version and stuck to the police case, rejecting the plea and keeping the Lamborghini in police custody.