Shocking! UP nurse gives COVID-19 vaccine shots to villagers at home to achieve CHC Head target, probe ordered

Lucknow: Blowing the Covid-19 vaccination guidelines into smithereens, a nurse was forced to immunize 20 persons at their homes for achieving the target for the Head of a Community Health Centre in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

A probe has been ordered by the State Health department and the accused Dr Rajiv Dixit has been removed and attached to district headquarters till the inquiry is completed. The health department has cancelled the service contract of gthe nurse identified as Naseem Sultana.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dr Dixit, posted as Head Community Health Centre Ramnagar in Barabanki, ordered a nurse to visit Saidanpur village and administer vaccines to 20 persons to complete the target.

It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath government has given district wise vaccine targets to CMOs to achieve 10 million jabs by the end of March.