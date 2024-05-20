 Kerala Shocker: Elderly Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Property Dispute, Later Walks To Police Station
IANSUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Kochi: In the aftermath of a suspected simmering difference of opinion between an elderly couple over property, after a heated argument, the husband slashed his wife with a knife and she died soon thereafter at Kolenchery near here.

Details Revealed By Reports

According to reports, on Sunday late evening, following a verbal duel, 71-year-old Joseph, losing his cool, rushed to the kitchen, came out with a knife, and slashed the neck of his 64-year-old wife, Leela.

After ensuring that his wife had breathed her last, Joseph dressed up and after lighting a candle at a roadside Christian tomb, he walked into the police station and confessed to the crime.

Only after the Police came to their home, did the neighbours understand that Joseph had killed his wife. The couple have three children, all of whom are settled abroad.

The two, for a few months, were staying at their son’s place in Australia and the first difference of opinion between Joseph and Leela broke out there over property. While Joseph had returned from Australia earlier, Leela came last week.

