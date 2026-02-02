IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal's Dhanderwari Village| VIDEO

IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal' Dhanderwari Village| VIDEO | X/@IAF

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter carried out a critical medical evacuation of an 85-year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari village in Himachal Pradesh after heavy snowfall blocked all road access. The village is located at an altitude of around 9,000 feet above mean sea level.

High-Risk Rescue Amid Low Visibility

The evacuation was conducted in challenging weather conditions, with snowfall and poor visibility complicating the operation. Despite the risks, the helicopter successfully airlifted the patient to Chandigarh for advanced medical treatment.

IAF Confirms Patient Is Stable

In a post on social media, the IAF’s Media Coordination Centre said the woman received timely medical assistance and is currently in stable condition.

Cheetah Helicopter Key to High-Altitude Missions

The Cheetah helicopter, a light utility aircraft derived from the French Aérospatiale SA-315 Lama, is specifically designed for high-altitude operations. Its superior hovering capability even in thin air makes it a vital asset for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions across the Himalayan region.