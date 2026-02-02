 IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal's Dhanderwari Village| VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal's Dhanderwari Village| VIDEO

IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal's Dhanderwari Village| VIDEO

An Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter carried out an emergency medical evacuation of an 85-year-old paralysed woman from snowbound Dhanderwari village in Himachal Pradesh after roads were blocked by heavy snowfall. Despite low visibility and harsh weather, the patient was airlifted to Chandigarh and is reported to be in stable condition after receiving timely medical care.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal' Dhanderwari Village| VIDEO | X/@IAF

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter carried out a critical medical evacuation of an 85-year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari village in Himachal Pradesh after heavy snowfall blocked all road access. The village is located at an altitude of around 9,000 feet above mean sea level.

High-Risk Rescue Amid Low Visibility

The evacuation was conducted in challenging weather conditions, with snowfall and poor visibility complicating the operation. Despite the risks, the helicopter successfully airlifted the patient to Chandigarh for advanced medical treatment.

IAF Confirms Patient Is Stable

FPJ Shorts
'Do Not Disparage India': Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi For Critising Union Budget 2026, Cites Elon Musk's X Post Highlighling Country's GDP Growth
'Do Not Disparage India': Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi For Critising Union Budget 2026, Cites Elon Musk's X Post Highlighling Country's GDP Growth
Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls
Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; 83.27% Students Pass
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; 83.27% Students Pass
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3

In a post on social media, the IAF’s Media Coordination Centre said the woman received timely medical assistance and is currently in stable condition.

Read Also
YouTuber IShowSpeed Competes With A Cheetah In Shocking Video: Guess Who Won The Race?
article-image

Cheetah Helicopter Key to High-Altitude Missions

The Cheetah helicopter, a light utility aircraft derived from the French Aérospatiale SA-315 Lama, is specifically designed for high-altitude operations. Its superior hovering capability even in thin air makes it a vital asset for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions across the Himalayan region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Do Not Disparage India': Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi For Critising Union Budget 2026, Cites...
'Do Not Disparage India': Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi For Critising Union Budget 2026, Cites...
Why The End Of US-Russia Nuclear Limits Is A ‘China Problem’ For India
Why The End Of US-Russia Nuclear Limits Is A ‘China Problem’ For India
IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal's Dhanderwari Village|...
IAF Cheetah Airlifts 85-Year-Old Paralysed Woman From Snowbound Himachal's Dhanderwari Village|...
Andhra Pradesh Political Tensions: YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh’s House Vandalised, Set On Fire; Jagan...
Andhra Pradesh Political Tensions: YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh’s House Vandalised, Set On Fire; Jagan...
Union Budget Fails Punjab Once Again, Says CM Bhagwant Mann
Union Budget Fails Punjab Once Again, Says CM Bhagwant Mann