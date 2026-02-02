Andhra Pradesh Political Tensions: YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh’s House Vandalised, Set On Fire; Jagan Reddy Hits Out At CM | VIDEO

Andhra Pradesh Political Tensions: YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh’s House Vandalised, Set On Fire; Jagan Reddy Hits Out At CM (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jogi Ramesh's house was allegedly vandalised and set on fire on February 1 (Sunday). The house of the former Andhra Pradesh minister was attacked a day after the residence of another YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu, was targeted.

According to reports, hundreds of alleged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers marched to Ramesh's residence at Ibrahimpatnam. His house was reportedly ransacked, several household articles were damaged, and parts of his house were torched. Videos of the damaged house and flames billowing out of the building also surfaced online.

"A large mob ransacked the premises, damaged household articles, and torched parts of the house, triggering panic in the locality. Residents said the attackers acted in an organised manner, leaving behind destruction and fear," reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

Visuals From Outside Ramesh's House:

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh | YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh's house was vandalised and set on fire amid the ongoing political violence in the state. (01.02)



Meanwhile, police on Sunday tightened security at the residence of Ambati Rambabu, former minister and YSRCP Guntur district in-charge, following alleged vandalism by TDP activists.

"A large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire," a local police official told the news agency.

Notably, TDP workers on Saturday also staged a violent protest at the office of the Guntur district YSRCP president. A large group of TDP cadres reached the YSR Congress Party district office and the residence of Rambabu. His house was allegedly pelted with stones, and its premises were reportedly attacked with sticks.

The protest was launched in response to alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed to Ambati Rambabu. TDP workers demanded that Ambati Rambabu tender an immediate public apology. The police on Saturday arrested Rambabu for allegedly making abusive remarks against Naidu.

ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో, మీరు చేసిన తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు తప్పు అని, ఏకంగా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి చెందిన ల్యాబులు NDDB, NDRI నిర్ధారణ చేసిన తర్వాత, మీరుచేసిన ఆ తప్పులకు మిమ్మల్ని ప్రశ్నిస్తే, జీర్ణించుకోలేక అంబటి రాంబాబు, జోగి ర‌మేశ్ ఇళ్లకు మీరు నిప్పు పెట్టడం, ఆ దుశ్చర్యలతో భయాన్ని… pic.twitter.com/pA288I5ZIL — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 1, 2026

YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of promoting violence in the state, reported PTI. He asserted that attacks on opposition leaders would not silence dissent in a democracy.