 Andhra Pradesh Political Tensions: YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh’s House Vandalised, Set On Fire; Jagan Reddy Hits Out At CM | VIDEO
YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh’s house was allegedly vandalised and partially set on fire by suspected TDP workers in Ibrahimpatnam, a day after a similar attack on Ambati Rambabu’s residence. The violence followed protests over alleged remarks against CM Chandrababu Naidu. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Naidu of encouraging political violence.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Political Tensions: YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh’s House Vandalised, Set On Fire; Jagan Reddy Hits Out At CM (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jogi Ramesh's house was allegedly vandalised and set on fire on February 1 (Sunday). The house of the former Andhra Pradesh minister was attacked a day after the residence of another YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu, was targeted.

According to reports, hundreds of alleged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers marched to Ramesh's residence at Ibrahimpatnam. His house was reportedly ransacked, several household articles were damaged, and parts of his house were torched. Videos of the damaged house and flames billowing out of the building also surfaced online.

"A large mob ransacked the premises, damaged household articles, and torched parts of the house, triggering panic in the locality. Residents said the attackers acted in an organised manner, leaving behind destruction and fear," reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

Visuals From Outside Ramesh's House:

Meanwhile, police on Sunday tightened security at the residence of Ambati Rambabu, former minister and YSRCP Guntur district in-charge, following alleged vandalism by TDP activists.

"A large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire," a local police official told the news agency.

Air Travel Expenses Row: YSRCP Hits Back At TDP, Accuses CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh And Pawan Kalyan Of...
article-image

Notably, TDP workers on Saturday also staged a violent protest at the office of the Guntur district YSRCP president. A large group of TDP cadres reached the YSR Congress Party district office and the residence of Rambabu. His house was allegedly pelted with stones, and its premises were reportedly attacked with sticks.

The protest was launched in response to alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed to Ambati Rambabu. TDP workers demanded that Ambati Rambabu tender an immediate public apology. The police on Saturday arrested Rambabu for allegedly making abusive remarks against Naidu.

YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of promoting violence in the state, reported PTI. He asserted that attacks on opposition leaders would not silence dissent in a democracy.

