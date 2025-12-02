Air Travel Expenses Row: YSRCP Hits Back At TDP, Accuses CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh And Pawan Kalyan Of 'Luxury Jet Politics'

YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) issued a detailed response to allegations raised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s air travel expenses, calling the claims “incorrect” and “politically motivated.”

In its statement, the YSRCP argued that recent comments by TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh, misrepresented official records and were aimed at creating a misleading narrative. The party said the government buildings in Visakhapatnam referenced by the TDP are officially owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

According to the YSRCP, the usage of these structures was earlier examined by a committee constituted during the previous TDP administration, and no ownership or personal use by the Chief Minister was ever established.

The YSRCP countered the TDP’s criticism by urging the opposition to release a full record of air travel expenses incurred during Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure. The party said such a disclosure would offer the public greater transparency and allow for a factual comparison between administrations.

The statement also referred to what it described as “frequent chartered and helicopter travel” by senior TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders over the past year and a half. The YSRCP questioned how these trips were financed and called for clarity on whether the expenses were borne personally or supported by political associates or companies. No substantiating documents were released by the YSRCP along with the statement.

The party further linked the timing of the allegations to ongoing debates in the state on issues including conditions in government-run schools and hostels and concerns over law and order.

According to the YSRCP, the opposition’s focus on air travel expenditures is an attempt to shift public attention away from governance-related criticism directed at the current administration.