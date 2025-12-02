 Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office

Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office

Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's air travel from the state treasury cost ₹222.85 crore between 2019 and 2024, APACL reports. This sum included ₹112.50 crore for fixed-wing aircraft and ₹87.02 crore for helicopters. The controversy began when YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders accused Minister Nara Lokesh of frequently flying to Hyderabad and misusing public money.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | PTI

Amravati: YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his five-year term, spent ₹222 crore from the state treasury on air travel. Documents from the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Corporation Ltd (APACL) reveal that the government spent ₹222.85 crore on air travel between 2019 and 2024.

The annual breakdown includes ₹31.43 crore in 2019–20, ₹44 crore in 2020–21, ₹49.45 crore in 2021–22, ₹47.18 crore in 2022–23, and ₹50.81 crore in 2023–24.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era...
article-image

The data further states that ₹112.50 crore was spent on fixed-wing aircraft, ₹87.02 crore on helicopter charges, and ₹23.31 crore on operational costs such as crew and handling.

The controversy began when YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders accused Minister Nara Lokesh of frequently flying to Hyderabad and misusing public money.

FPJ Shorts
DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Application Process For Engineering/ Science UG, PG Students Starts; Check Stipend Details & Other Details Here
DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Application Process For Engineering/ Science UG, PG Students Starts; Check Stipend Details & Other Details Here
Raymond Realty Launches ₹2,000 Crore Ultra-Luxury Project ‘Invictus By GS, BKC’ In Bandra East
Raymond Realty Launches ₹2,000 Crore Ultra-Luxury Project ‘Invictus By GS, BKC’ In Bandra East
'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale - VIDEO
'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale - VIDEO
Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech Mandatory
Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech Mandatory

In response, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released new figures detailing air-travel expenses during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as chief minister.

However, a recent RTI filed by Kodamala Suresh Babu revealed that none of the departments headed by Lokesh had paid for the minister’s travel expenses.

Lokesh, who holds the portfolios of Higher Education, Skill Development, Information Technology, and Real-Time Governance, had his department clarify through the RTI that the minister paid for his 77 trips to Hyderabad from his own pocket.

"In 18 months as a minister, Nara Lokesh did not take even a single rupee from the government for helicopters/special flights used for his tours. In 60 months as Chief Minister, Jagan spent Rs.222 crores from the government treasury for helicopters/special flights used for his tours," TDP wrote on X, sharing the copy of the responce of the RTI and the documents related to the cost of air travel during YSRCP government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING News! Prime Minister’s Office To Be Renamed As ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

BREAKING News! Prime Minister’s Office To Be Renamed As ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office

Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spent ₹222 Crore On Air Travel While In Office

Indian Forces Evacuate 9-Month-Pregnant Woman In Flood-Hit Sri Lanka Amid Intensified Rescue...

Indian Forces Evacuate 9-Month-Pregnant Woman In Flood-Hit Sri Lanka Amid Intensified Rescue...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 2, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-496 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 2, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-496 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

'Operation Sindoor Remains In Progress', Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi - Video

'Operation Sindoor Remains In Progress', Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi - Video