Uttar Pradesh doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving second vaccine dose

Lucknow: In a shocking development amid surge in coronavirus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of a doctor getting infected with coronavirus after taking both doses of indigenous Covaxin.

Dr Nitin Mishra, who had taken the first dose of Covaxin on February 15 and second dose on March 16, tested positive on March 21. He was posted as Emergency Medical Officer in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, popularly known as Civil Hospital. The hospital is also a Covid management centre.

His report late Sunday night caused a flutter in the State Health department as it was the first case of anyone getting infection in Uttar Pradesh after being administered both doses of Covaxin, which is considered best and most effective among the medical fraternity around the world.

He has been sent into home quarantine for 15 days as per the coronavirus management rules, laid by the Union Health ministry. Earlier, two persons died in Mirzapur and Kannauj, allegedly due to complications developed after they were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The State Health department has ordered an inquiry into how the Emergency Medical Officer got the infection after getting both the doses of the most trusted vaccine. A team of medical officers will also probe the mutant found in his test report by carrying out further tests and investigation.

The news of Dr Mishra’s infection went viral on social media in the state. People are asking questions and raising doubts over the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Covid management hospitals. All hospitals have been directed to store medicines and equipment required in the management of infected patients. A team of five doctors and medical staff has been reserved in all Covid hospitals to attend coronavirus infected patients.