Coronavirus second wave: Yogi govt declares closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh from March 24 to 31

Lucknow: Sounding a high alert amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh declared the closure of all private and government schools from Class 1 to Class 8 closed from March 24 to 31 and banned gatherings at public places without permission.

A decision to this effect was taken after a high-level meeting late Monday night. A government spokesman said that other educational schools and colleges where examinations are not underway will remain closed from March 25 to 31 in view of the Holi Holidays.

The state government has also put a ban on functions and gatherings at public places without prior permission. The ban will continue till further orders. “There is no ban on Holi celebrations but taking out procession or holding any function at the public place during the festival will not be allowed without prior permission,” said the Spokesman.

Covid-19 positive cases in the state have increased six-fold since March 1. About 542 positive cases were reported from different parts of the state on Monday. What has caused concern is the recovery rate has registered a drop during the second surge of the Covid-19 wave in the state.

The government has directed to appoint a nodal medical officer at all gram panchayats in rural areas, which are more vulnerable to the spread of infections, to screen anyone coming from outside and conduct RT PCR tests.

“All DMs and CMOs have been directed to set up at least one dedicated Covid hospital in their respective districts and stock medicines required for the management of infections,” said the spokesman

Banaras Hindu University has also suspended offline classes and banned Holi celebrations on the campus. The BHU administration is also mulling over holding online examinations in view of sudden spurt in coronavirus cases.

After four new cases were found on the university campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar has declared the closure of the BHU from Tuesday. Students have been asked to vacate hostels. “We have appealed to students to take study material and study online from home,” said pro V-C Dr Neeraj Tripathi.